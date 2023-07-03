Gov. Mike Parson and the Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature would not have to address a physician shortage if they had given some thought to the downstream effects of laws passed during the last few sessions. ("Missouri lawmakers address physician shortage with new grant program," June 22). Legislators who have no medical background insist on threatening doctors with jail time, license revocation and fines. They want to tell doctors how to care or not care for patients. What did they think was going to happen? Who would want to work under that kind of ill-conceived oversight?

It's the same thing with teachers: teach this, don't teach that; say this, don't say that, or we'll pull your teaching certificate. It's the same thing with the police: no sensible gun laws, and working with the feds could result in at jail time. And now there is a critical shortage in all of these fields.

Product boycotts may last a few months and then are forgotten, but when professionals make life decisions about where to work and where to live, those decisions have much-longer repercussions. Things will get worse before they get better.

Good luck waving a few dollars at medical residents in an effort to keep them in state. How about reducing the oppressive working conditions for which Missouri has become infamous and make this state a place people want to live and work?

Margaret Ferguson Arrigo • Moscow Mills