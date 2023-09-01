I was born and raised here in Missouri. I taught school for 20 years and raised my four sons here because my family saw it as a place we could call home. I no longer feel that way.

This Sunday, as we cook out on the grill for what would normally have been a family gathering, I am pretty close to tears. I think about what Gov. Mike Parson and his administration did when he signed legislation prohibition transgender care for adolescents. ("Missouri judge says ban on gender-affirming health care for minors can take effect on Monday," Aug. 25.)

We just returned from taking my third son, his new wife and three of my wonderful grandchildren to another state to live. This senseless new law prevented my beautiful granddaughter from following the care of trusted physicians here who provided her services for the past eight years and turned her future over to ignorant politicians.

My family no longer feels welcome or safe. As Republicans politicians gather with their families, I want them, to remember all the things they have robbed from my future: hugs, walks, school events, overnights, and a chance to be an integral part of my grandchildren's lives. Missourians deserve better.

Mary Sasser • Columbia, Mo.