Regarding “A generation shift on guns”: Is this the best the Editorial Board can do? Here are the real questions they should have asked: Of the 600 annual mass shootings, who was involved, what race, what age, what type of guns were involved, how were the guns obtained? These facts are necessary and available, but articles like this are just political. They offer no real solutions.

How can you have meaningful solutions if you don’t know the facts associated with the problem? The editorial seems to suggest that mandatory psychological examinations of millions of people is an answer. How many readers think that is an idea to base a logical discussion around?

The Board should stop worrying about politics, tell us all the facts about the 600 mass attacks, tell us why many conservatives do not support the mildest gun-safety proposals. Opinions are worthless without clarity of the issues, and a clear understanding of all the underlying facts.

Robert Fox • Webster Groves