The GOP presidential candidates in last week's debate, with the exception of Chris Christie, were cowards ("Editorial: Debate was a chance to halt Trump's threat. Instead, rivals mostly fell in line," Aug. 25). Donald Trump's mugshot shows the derangement that 45-minutes-to-get-the-hair-right exudes. How can anyone, especially someone seeking the presidency, ignore that the then-leader-of-the-free-world watched the Jan. 6, 2021, chaos on television for almost three hours before trying (superficially) to stop it.
Even if he didn't believe he started it (he did), Trump's duty as president was to stop the deadly insurrection. He cannot be allowed to regain the office.
Don Zachritz • Oakville