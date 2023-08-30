The GOP presidential candidates in last week's debate, with the exception of Chris Christie, were cowards ("Editorial: Debate was a chance to halt Trump's threat. Instead, rivals mostly fell in line," Aug. 25). Donald Trump's mugshot shows the derangement that 45-minutes-to-get-the-hair-right exudes. How can anyone, especially someone seeking the presidency, ignore that the then-leader-of-the-free-world watched the Jan. 6, 2021, chaos on television for almost three hours before trying (superficially) to stop it.