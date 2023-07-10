I was looking forward to attending the Morgan Wallen concert last week. I was also looking forward to reading Kevin C. Johnson’s review the next morning. But after reading Johnson's explanation for why he would not review the show, I no longer have interest in reading his views. ("Why I'm not comfortable reviewing Morgan Wallen's concerts in St. Louis," July 6).
My career for 40 years was working as a nurse. If I was assigned a patient who had committed murder, raped or stolen, it was still my job to care for that person. It is Johnson's job to write a non-biased and fair review of one of country music’s top performers.
Caroline Sheehan • St. Louis