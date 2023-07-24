Well, the Post-Dispatch has hit another new low, digging all the way to a Detroit newspaper to find a negative review of the deeply disturbing movie "Sound of Freedom." This is a true story of our horrific child-trafficking nightmare, but the review simply tries to discredit the content and advise people to not see a dramatization of what’s actually plaguing our world, and especially the U.S. What would motivate mainstream media to downplay such an important crisis?