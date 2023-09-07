In 2003, legislation was passed forbidding the federal government from negotiating on the price of Medicare drugs. Medicare had to just accept whatever Big Pharma demanded. Does this sound right to you?

The article "Biden targets diabetes drug Jardiance, blood thinner Eliquis, 8 others for Medicare price talks" (Aug. 29) reports that the Biden administration is finally negotiating drug prices — but only on 10 of the most needed of the hundreds of drugs covered.

Is this taking needed profit from Big Pharma? Prior to the passage of the Medicare Prescription Drug Law, Medicaid and Veterans Administration negotiated on drug prices for years. In fact, foreign countries negotiate also. All are paying substantially less than Medicare.

Guess what? Big Pharma was making a decent profit. Big Pharma will hopefully stop picking on seniors. This law for 10 of the most important drugs is a beginning.

Martin Walsh • Glendale