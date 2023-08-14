This is a plea to newspapers, radio and television stations, Facebook and all media news outlets: Stop featuring former President Donald Trump in your news reports and articles. You are presenting him with what he wants, he needs, he desires above all else: publicity. Trump knows very well that the important factor here is to be top news, whether good or bad. It keeps his name and his ever-present photos in everybody’s face.

Where is the most important news of all — climate change — which is slowly but surely destroying our planet? It gets the occasional op-ed and there are mentions of it in news digests regarding the many weather crises around the world, but it's not always mentioned as the probable cause of the fires, floods, tornadoes and monsoons.

Local news is important, and the Post-Dispatch and our local public radio station are doing a good job of presenting that. But the news media must do a better job of presenting discussions about climate change and the destruction of our planet. Now that we have a Democratic president, Republicans are telling us that the most important crisis is the national debt. But what about the destruction of our country’s forests, dams, river beds, ocean fronts and the proliferation of heavy rains, forest fires, winds that destroy homes, businesses and infrastructure — all related to climate change. Is that not worse than a national debt that has never had any serious impact on this country?

Ignore Trump, and feature all aspects of climate change, and we will begin to have a citizenry well educated in what is truly relevant and important.

Marcy Soda • St. Louis