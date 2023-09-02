I was very disappointed in the Post-Dispatch's lack of coverage of the exciting events that took place in our city last the weekend. St. Louis was fully alive with festivals and gatherings that people from all over the region attended. That should be front-page news!

The newspaper's readers need to see the vibrancy of our city when people gather, when there is collaboration across the board to put on first class events, and that our city still has a lot of energy and life. And show us pictures, they are worth a thousand words. Please consider championing our successes in a bigger way.