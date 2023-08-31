So, the Post-Dispatch was unimpressed by the recent Republican presidential candidates’ debate ("Debate was a chance to halt Trump's threat. Instead, rivals mostly fell in line." Aug. 25.) What a surprise! Especially upsetting to the paper was the identical wardrobe worn by the male participants. Very important observation! And the cheap shot at Nikki Haley (“Nikki-rella”) was a very mature, classy touch.
The idea that Biden might nominally be president for another four years (God forbid!) is both preposterous and very scary. Yet, I can’t recall the Post-Dispatch. expressing any concern about this situation. Tough luck for the country, seems to be the paper’s position. Its obsession and priority are to destroy Donald Trump.
Larry O'Neill • Kirkwood