Regarding the letter to the editor, "P-D should run fewer ads, or at least let readers bypass them" (Aug 25): The author of the insightful letter must have a long drive getting any place entertaining from his St. Charles home. Using Interstate 70 or Missouri 370/364 would expose his delicate sensibilities to miles of billboards shilling for personal injury lawyers. Watching Fox News must no longer be an option for him, with all the interruptions for advertisements for erectile dysfunction medications and Medicare supplement plans. And any of the Internet search engines would be impossible for him to navigate with all the sponsored content thrown into results, regardless of his distaste of over commercialism.