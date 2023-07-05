Regarding " The Catholic Church should emulate the NFL. (Yes, you read that right.) ": There is nothing is this article that I can fault with or to disagree. It is spot on. However, the writer missed two major factors that the archdiocese's All Things New addresses.

Let's assume every parish in the archdiocese was cash-rich. One, All Things New would still be required for this very simple fact: There are not enough priests to cover the number of existing parishes. And, two, several parishes simply do not have the number of parishioners to support that parish. The primary purpose of the All New Things initiative is to address the decreasing number of parish priests available to handle the number of existing parishes.