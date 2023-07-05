I agree with the July 3 opinion piece " The Catholic Church should emulate the NFL. (Yes, you read that right.) ," which proposed emulating the NFL’s shared shared revenue as a better solution to the St. Louis Archdiocese’s All Things New plan to address dropping church attendance.

Why stop there? This is an obvious solution to public school and city/county government disparities as well. We need to implement this model and question the financial motives of any person or organization opposing this much needed change.