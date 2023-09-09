What happened to the local "Wine Finds" column in Wednesday's Let's Eat section? I, for one, was a huge fan of Gail Appleson's column since she began writing it years ago. Her column not only exposed Post-Dispatch readers to wines we were not familiar with, or would even consider trying, but more importantly, it made us aware of the many wonderful local wine shops we have in the St. Louis area — almost all within a short drive.