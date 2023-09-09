What happened to the local "Wine Finds" column in Wednesday's Let's Eat section? I, for one, was a huge fan of Gail Appleson's column since she began writing it years ago. Her column not only exposed Post-Dispatch readers to wines we were not familiar with, or would even consider trying, but more importantly, it made us aware of the many wonderful local wine shops we have in the St. Louis area — almost all within a short drive.
The replacement syndicated column is ridiculous in that it doesn't specify exactly where we can purchase the recommendations locally. The discontinuation of Appleson's local column is not only a disservice to the wine-loving readers of the Post-Dispatch (and I suspect there are many) but to all of the local wine shops it brought attention to.
Leslie Bisgard • Richmond Heights