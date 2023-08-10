The “No Labels” system advocated by former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon in his op-ed “Why I’m supporting ‘No Labels’ effort for the 2024 ballot” (Aug. 3) would make sense — in a different electoral system: One where total votes count, and if no one gets a majority, a runoff between the top two ensues, guaranteeing the winner having majority support.

In the U.S., however, the No Labels project could markedly increase the likelihood of the election of a president opposed by a majority. In most states, all of the state’s electoral votes go to the candidate with more votes than any other, even if he or she only gets 25% of the total.

Here, we have a situation in which Donald Trump has as much as 40% who will vote for him regardless of his actual actions or policies. If there are two or more non-Trump choices, he could win the electoral college again.

Based on Trump’s own public statements and actions, this could be the last free and fair election in this country.

D.C. Crafts • St. Louis