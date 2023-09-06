The No Labels ballot effort is not a threat to democracy. At a minimum, it should be an impetus for our two political parties to get serious about giving their constituents a viable choice. Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has been accused of being played by the No Labels organizers. I would argue he has bravely stood up for the good of our democracy.

I have been concerned by the increasing hyper-partisanship in both the legislative and executive branches, which has virtually paralyzed our government. Even worse has the the complete inability of our two political parties to offer a viable candidate to lead our country.

I was torn in 2016 to vote for either presidential candidate but chose what I thought was the lesser of two evils. The 2020 choice was equally bad if not worse, and I had to choose a write-in candidate as protest (which I acknowledge was a wasted vote). It appears I could be facing the same choice in 2024.

No Labels is working to make room on the ballot for a viable choice if polling shows they can win. Current polls show that a significant majority of Americans do not want either party's likeliest nominee.

Best-case scenario, a third-party candidate scares one or both parties enough to field an acceptable candidate that a majority supports. Worst case, No Labels offers room on the ballot for one that will win and lead effectively.

Either case is good by me. Please don't let the Republican or Democratic parties lead you astray.

Phillip Mills • Des Peres