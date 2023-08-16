Regarding Henry Olsen's op-ed "It was Republicans who saved democracy in 2020" (Aug. 10 print edition): Republicans have no limits to their audacious efforts to try to convince people to not trust what they can see with their own eyes, as evidenced by Olsen in this piece suggesting that we should thank Republicans for saving democracy during the Trump-attempted coup in 2020 and 2021. This is tantamount to thanking the arsonist who set the fire for helping to subsequently put it out.

Yes, it is true that some of the people who helped block the coup happened to be Republicans. But, overall, the vast majority of Republican officeholders — and by their support, Republican voters — either explicitly endorsed Donald Trump’s authoritarian and anti-democratic efforts to undermine our democracy, or implicitly did so through their silence for over four years.

Even during this presidential campaign, almost all of the Republican candidates are unwilling to speak the truth about their primary opponent. The overwhelming majority of Republicans did, and are still doing, the absolute minimum, and only the minimum when they were absolutely forced to do so because the otherwise illegality and immorality of their actions would be clearly exposed.

Is the level of expectation now so low that we should praise someone for not breaking the law?

What bothers me most is that these politicians and Mr. Olsen absolutely know what they are saying is blatantly false, yet they continue to insult the public’s intelligence by pushing these lies in order to maintain the support of the base. They are just as guilty in my book as those who more actively participated in the attempted coup, and their deceit should be exposed, not applauded.

Robert Barczewski • Ballwin