Regarding the letter to the editor "2nd Amendment was created as a vanguard against tyranny" (Sept. 3): Thank you to the writer for demonstrating one of the biggest lies propagated by the political right. The Founders believed the greatest threat to Liberty was a standing army — hence the first clause of the Second Amendment. In America today, disputes are settled in the courts.

Believers in this claim about tyranny should ask themselves: Who determines what is "tyranny"? This could lead to anarchy. Anyone who buys into this discredited belief should pick up a history book and see how it worked out for Daniel Shays (namesake for the failed "Shays' Rebellion" in 1780s Massachusetts).

I'm disappointed in the Editorial Board for not including an editor's note specifying the historical facts on this issue.

Wallace DeShon • Maryville, Ill.