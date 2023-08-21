There is great concern over the deaths in the wildfire in Maui, Hawaii. But we need to realize that for all confirmed deaths in Maui, the total has yet to reach that of St. Louis' annual homicide rate.

I’m sure the citizens of Maui will rebuild and renew their community with the support of their state and national leaders. St. Louis on the other hand will, I fear, continue its violent march unaided and unnoticed except by those who lose children and families to rampant gun violence. Missouri’s state and national leaders are more concerned about controlling the libraries and bedrooms of their citizens than they are about gun deaths.