I have to agree with several other recent letters to the editor complaining about the Post-Dispatch's move away from local wine reviews.

("Nixing P-D ‘Wine Finds’ column deprives wine scene," Sept. 9.) We enjoyed reading the reviews and then visiting a local wine store. It is good for the local economy and good for us to visit other parts of town.

We are doing our best to shop local but the newspaper is not helping.

Gretchen Loudermilk • St. Louis