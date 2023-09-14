Back in the days when I was growing up, I could remember that if I made a horrible mistake by trespassing, or anything like that, I was grounded. If parents would teach their children the same way they did back then, teaching them to show respect and love, it would be a much better place.

Some blame casinos for the increase in crime. Although casinos can be fun, things like gambling can be an addiction and can help get our area youth going in the wrong direction. I would laugh if the casinos closed.

I remember when more and more people went to church on Sundays. Opening more factories and and having their employment systems come up with youth programs to help them get the feel of real work would help them stay out of trouble.

Hollywood really isn't helping either because some of the music we hear in the stores is doing nothing but fueling the fire. If our stores and restaurants would shift to classical music or big band from the 1940s, maybe that could be a step because in a way, music back then was much cleaner.

Patrick D. Richmond • Kirkwood