Here we go again, with high-level Republicans attack loyal civil servants, or even whole government, because they either challenge or don't fully cooperate with the almighty Donald Trump. This time it is Attorney General Merrick Garland and the entire Department of Justice, because of the recent Trump indictment for concealing classified documents.

Before that, it was Dr. Anthony Fauci, for attempting to lead us out of a deadly pandemic. And Christopher Wray and the FBI for executing a legal search warrant at Mar-a-Lago relating to Trump and the documents. And arguably worst of all, it was defaming the entire election system because it wouldn't falsify the 2020 presidential election results and hand the nomination to Trump.

In every case, Trump and his minions attack the very core of what makes our system of government operate along with the individuals who oversee those operations. Why are we, the general electorate, putting up with this nonsense? Let the moderates from both parties unite and vote these cancerous politicians out of our government once and for all, and finally get back to picking leaders based upon ideology versus serving the personal needs of one narcissistic individual.

Greg Blattner • Chesterfield