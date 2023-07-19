Regarding the editorial “Senator’s ‘white nationalist’ gaffe gets at a wider problem within the GOP” (July 13): If Lewis Carroll were alive today and in light of disagreements over the meaning of “white nationalist” and “woke,” he would write the following exchange between Alice and Humpty Dumpty exactly as he wrote it in 1872 in “Through the Looking-Glass”:
“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.”
”The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.”
”The question is,” said Humpty Dumpty, “which is to be master — that’s all.”
Jack Snowman • Carbondale, Ill.