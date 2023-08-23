As Sen. Josh Hawley tries to backpedal from his party’s extremist right-wing anti-abortion stance in order to get votes (“Josh Hawley defers to voters on abortion. Eric Schmitt calls Missouri referendum ‘inevitable.’” Aug. 18), he commented that, “I think voters ought to be able to weigh in and in every state and jurisdiction they want to.”

Really? So what about cities, counties, small towns? Should they all have their own rules about whether someone can get an abortion there? How small should these jurisdictions go? How about a school district?

Or here’s a thought: How about a woman’s own body? Perhaps we should recognize that she has the ultimate jurisdiction over her body, and let her vote on whether she is capable of and willing to sustain a pregnancy for nine months. Perhaps she should decide whether she can take on the risks and pain inherent in pregnancy and childbirth at a particular time.

Perhaps she should vote in her own jurisdiction. Really, that’s the only jurisdiction that makes sense.

Lisa Hummel • University City