Regarding Kathleen Parker's op-ed "New puritanism is turning Catholics into Salem’s witches" (Aug. 22 print edition): She describes a married couple of Southampton, Mass., who were denied a license to foster children due exclusively to their Catholic faith. But Parker didn't mention that (according to a report in Boston.com) the woman was asked by a social worker for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families about parenting a LGBTQ child and replied, “Let’s take the T out of it” (meaning "Trans"). The state subsequently denied their request to foster children based on their views of LGBTQ youth.

Studies show some 40% of homeless youth identify as LGBTQ. These children are either kicked out of their families after they come out or choose to leave home because of their identity. LGBTQ children are overrepresented in foster homes compared to their straight or cis-gender counterparts. So there is a high probability that the Burkes would host one of these children.

These youth face unique risks to achieving permanency and well-being such as rejection by foster families. Studies have found four unfortunate themes about LGBTQ youth in foster care: misconceptions regarding LGBTQ identity, fears of LGBTQ children molesting their own children, differences in attitudes towards children of LGBTQ identities, and anti-LGBTQ religious beliefs.

Some families hold specific beliefs, religious or not, that run contrary to the welfare of these children. These are the realities that Parker could easily find in peer reviewed journals. She chose not to do that.

Roger Lewis • Clayton