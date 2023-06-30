The logic of those who refuse to restrict gun ownership continues to elude me. Those opposing abortion have shown no hesitation in passing laws limiting women's access to them. Those concerned about drug use have endorsed laws restricting their sale. Oppose books that offend you? Ban them. Concerned about gender-affirming medical care? Outlaw it. Every criminal statute exists to deter activity the lawmakers deem dangerous to society.

The letter to the editor "Stronger laws wouldn't have stopped Columbine, Sandy Hook" (June 24) argues that stronger gun laws will have no impact on gun deaths. Despite evidence demonstrating that reducing the proliferation of firearms reduces gun deaths, this writer and others whose opinions have appeared on this page insist that restricting access to guns is pointless.

The writer does not bother to take the logical next step by suggesting what, in their opinion, are the appropriate steps for protecting our lives. I assume they would also advocate eliminating burglary, assault, and even homicide laws on the same principle, i.e., that criminals will always find a way around the law.

The NRA has successfully convinced an all-too-large segment of the public that we should consider any attempt to save lives through gun restrictions as an attack on our constitutional rights. As long as we embrace that perverse attitude, we will continue to see all U.S. citizens living in fear of death by bullet.

Alan Freed • University City