Donald Trump did attack the core of democracy and I have all the confidence he will be found guilty. But how will his cult-like followers accept the verdict? A guilty finding will only prove to them that this has all been a frame-up — political revenge.

If these people were willing and able to attack the nation’s capitol, what else are they capable of? We need to ask ourselves: Have we become so divided we’re willing to bring down an elected government by violence because some believe the voters made a mistake by voting for whom they wanted? That the entire nation conspired to steal an election?

Is their true belief? Another Civil War? Because one demagogue believes he’s the biggest victim of government?

Anger, insults, indictments, trials, laws broken, law ignored and an ever-growing population of selfish, demanding, entitled, spoiled me-me-me generations — people want all their promised freedoms, but not any of the responsibility to protect them.

We cannot allow emotions to run this country. We need common sense, logic and maturity.

Phillip Reagan • Wentzville