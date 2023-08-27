Regarding the editorial “Hawley, Schmitt say Missouri should be able to vote on abortion. Tell that to their party.” (Aug. 22), about efforts by some in the Missouri Legislature to prevent voters from weighing in on Missouri’s abortion ban: I feel that it is important for readers to be reminded of something that the Editorial Board failed to emphasize. The only reason the Missouri Legislature is even able to consider allowing voters to weigh in on abortion is because of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision handed down by the Supreme Court last June, which overturned Roe v. Wade.
If Roe v. Wade were still the law of the land, all voters throughout the country would be silenced on the abortion issue. Of course, the Editorial Board would prefer to continue pushing the narrative that Republicans are anti-democracy rather than highlighting the fact that conservative Supreme Court justices helped deliver this issue back into the hands of voters, where it rightly belongs. This is not surprising, however it is still frustrating given the fact that Roe v. Wade, which was heavily supported by Democrats, was the definition of anti-democracy.
People are also reading…
Kyle Hopfer • Mehlville