Regarding the editorial “Hawley, Schmitt say Missouri should be able to vote on abortion. Tell that to their party.” (Aug. 22), about efforts by some in the Missouri Legislature to prevent voters from weighing in on Missouri’s abortion ban: I feel that it is important for readers to be reminded of something that the Editorial Board failed to emphasize. The only reason the Missouri Legislature is even able to consider allowing voters to weigh in on abortion is because of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision handed down by the Supreme Court last June, which overturned Roe v. Wade.