The Sunday editions of the Post-Dispatch are so full of full-, half- and quarter-page ads. Together they routinely equal well over a dozen pages of newsprint. I, and I suspect that a lot of other subscribers, get so tired of all these adds being thrown in between columns of news (which is what we subscribe for). Probably most of us feel just disgusted with the paper.

I realize that ads help pay for the paper, but it is just a disgrace and probably turns off more readers than anything else. I for one will never shop at any of these advertisers, as their content does not interest me in the least.

If these ads are so important to the life of the paper, then why not just group them all into a separate flyer like grocery ads so that the readers can just bypass them altogether if they want to? That is also true with the GO Magazine. Most of your subscribers are probably all past the age of the bar-hopper crowd. I know that I never even open it up, it just goes in the recycle bin along with all the grocery ads. If I'm interested in grocery store deals I can just go on-line and just click their coupons.

As my subscription is due, I just might not re-up.

Raymond Schulte • St. Charles