You would think that a former president of the United States being indicted on four federal felony counts would justify a banner headline. The Post-Dispatch decided instead that small town fines were bigger news, based on the relative headline size. ("Small town's fines rankling residents," Aug. 2 print edition.)

The former president's actions have led to previous felony indictments in New York and Miami. His behavior has succeeded in lowering the bar to the point where federal felony indictments of the former leader of the free world are not the top story of the day. Is this the great America he’s always talking about?