Regarding photos the Post-Dispatch published with coverage of the 2023 St. Louis PrideFest and parade: While the more dramatic members of the LGBTQ community have just as much right to live in peace as anyone else, I’d like the newspaper to reconsider how it covers PrideFest in the future.

It’s a big, joyous family affair full of kids diving for beads, local and national companies showing their support, churches, synagogues, community and social groups all expressing their pride. It’s an opportunity for the whole area to come together in support of a group so wrongly targeted by skewed coverage and inaccurate depictions.

At the parade, on our left, was a huge family group there to support one gay member. On our right was a straight couple like us though they had kids, each of whom held a handmade sign of support complete with sparkly stickers. Either group would have made for a wonderful photo.

When the Post-Dispatch disproportionately trains its cameras on the less-normative members of the LGBTQ community, while also highlighting a piddling handful of protesters from amongst the thousands of supportive festival-goers, it creates a skewed impression of the event and an inaccurate depiction of the attendees.

In doing so, it plays into the worn-out, yet sadly newly revived, negative clichés about members of the LGBTQ community while also understating the overwhelming support they receive within our wider community.

Madonna Laws-Lowell • Crestwood