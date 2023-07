Regarding Tony Messenger's column on the urban-rural divide ("St. Louis has to fix its 911 system but Missouri’s rural-urban divide doesn’t help," July 9): Seeing Gov. Mike Parson line-item veto of 911 center money for St. Louis, and recalling his having sent the bulk of first COVID vaccines to indifferent rural towns, we should modify the famous 1975 New York Daily News headline about President Gerald Ford's attitude toward New York: "Parson to cities: Drop dead."