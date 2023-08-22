“I don’t like being in the middle of the pack.” That was Gov. Mike Parson’s statement as he signed into law Missouri’s very progressive "Name, Image and Likeness" (“NIL”) statute ("Missouri wanted to ‘push the envelope’ on NIL. It could help Mizzou land star recruits." Aug. 17.) The governor obviously believes that being at the forefront of the NIL legislative movement around the country is a goal worth achieving.

While providing a vehicle to entice Missouri’s elite athletes to attend in-state universities is laudable, Parson hasn’t demonstrated an aversion to mediocrity (or worse) when it comes to issues that most Missourians would probably deem to be of more pressing urgency.

For example, Missouri ranks in the bottom third of states on child health care issues, according to the 2023 KIDS COUNT Data Book. Furthermore, the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control confirm that only eight states have a higher rate of firearms deaths than Missouri’s.

Finally, Missouri ranks 30th in the country for its overall performance in providing for the welfare of its citizens (2023 Best States ranking by the U.S. News and World Report).

Gov. Parson, that ranking would put Missouri right “in the middle of the pack.” Too bad that your desire to be a leader in the NIL field doesn’t extend to other, more meaningful, aspects of life here in Missouri.

Jack Hilton • St. Louis