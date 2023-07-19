To reduce the burden that the Missouri’s sales and personal property taxes impose on low-income families who depend on car transportation for their livelihoods, I suggest two changes. First, exempt the first $5,000 of a car’s value from sales tax. Second, do not attach personal property tax liability until the second Jan. 1 of ownership. This would give low-income families a break from rapidly rising new and used car prices and reduce noncompliance with the tax laws. It might also help to get many obviously unsafe vehicles off the road.