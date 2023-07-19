To reduce the burden that the Missouri’s sales and personal property taxes impose on low-income families who depend on car transportation for their livelihoods, I suggest two changes. First, exempt the first $5,000 of a car’s value from sales tax. Second, do not attach personal property tax liability until the second Jan. 1 of ownership. This would give low-income families a break from rapidly rising new and used car prices and reduce noncompliance with the tax laws. It might also help to get many obviously unsafe vehicles off the road.
Robert Oksner • University City