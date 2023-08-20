I moved to St. Louis in May 2020 to be part of a rebirth of a decaying city. Now I cannot even purchase shaving blades at Walgreen's without asking a manager to unlock them. The manager indicated that organized gangs routinely fill shopping carts with merchandise and walk out, while management cannot do anything in response.

This is disgusting. I am liberal and am disgusted with national headlines about our prior president. But nobody talks out loud about the criminality in downtown St. Louis.

If you shoplift, you should go to jail. If you commit a crime, prosecute the perp to the fullest extent of the law. If you are a repeat offender, you should get a maximum sentence.

St. Louis police should do sting operations at these local merchants and arrest everyone involved with retail theft. It is embarrassing for this city to lose out on big sporting events and conventions, or worse yet have companies leave, because of the well-deserved bad reputation about city violence, crime and gang activity.

Let's stop being politically correct and start talking about real issues and real concerns. I could care less who gets offended — if you break the law, you go to jail. Personal responsibility and accountability must predominate over sensitivity.

Paul Johnson • St. Louis