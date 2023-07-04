I tend to notice the photos in the sports pages more than the actual stories. I just check in to see how the various teams are doing, but that's about it. If there's a good photo, I do check to see whose work it is, and I feel that I must pass on a bit of praise: In the past month or so, I've been impressed by the great shots captured by Post-Dispatch photographer Laurie Skrivan. Every time there's an impressive move from city players, Skrivan seems to be there. Excellent work.
Judy Stein • University City
A look back at June 2023 photos by Post-Dispatch photographers
2023 St. Louis Pride parade downtown
Kala Coleman, from St. Louis, marches with the Enterprise car rental group in the St. Louis Pride parade up Market Street in downtown St. Louis on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
NASCAR arrives at Ballpark Village
Shawn Werner of Lemay brought along a racing tire for autographs from Kyle Larson, NASCAR’s 2021 Cup Series champion, and retired NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace of Arnold, during an event at Ballpark Village on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen
Water Lantern Festival at Creve Coeur Lake
Nathan Villhard, right, and his girlfriend Barb Richards, from Maplewood, lower their decorated lanterns into Creve Coeur Lake during the Water Lantern Festival at Creve Coeur Park in Maryland Heights on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Richards said she included names of loved ones who had passed away on her lantern. Photo by Michael Clubb,
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
Juneteenth Festival at Fairgrounds
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, is embraced by a supporter on Monday, June 19, 2023 after speaking to the crowd at the 2nd annual Juneteenth "Free-Dome” Celebration at Fairgrounds park in the Fairgrounds neighborhood of St. Louis. During her speech, Bush discussed H.R. 414, the Reparations Now Resolution. Photo by Arthur H. Trickett-Wile,
Arthur H. Trickett-Wile, Post-Dispatch
MSD continues new line from Festus
Will Sago, right, watches as a personnel-carrying cage drops down a shaft on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, as members of the media were given a tour of MSD's new Lower Meramec Tunnel building project, at a location 180 feet below a staging area at New Baumgartner Road in Oakville. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
Dove lofts in Godfrey, Illinois
"I divide the doves into different lofts in case of sickness," said Roy Williams II, owner of Williams Family White Dove Release, as he and his daughters Mya, 6, and Amora, 9, tend to several dozen doves in their backyard lofts on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Godfrey.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
James Killion Memorial release
Extended family members of James Killion watch a dove release by Roy Williams II, owner of Williams Family White Dove Release, on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at James Killion Park in Alton. Killion served overseas during World War II.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Gathering the doves for training
Amora Williams, 9, blocks the doorway to prevent doves from flying away as her father Roy Williams II, owner of Williams Family White Dove Release, gathers about a dozen doves for a training run on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Godfrey. Williams inspects the bird for flight as he gathers them. Maya helps him take care of the birds.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
When Doves Fly
"Once your birds start beating you home, you increase the distance of the training toss. The birds are constantly learning and tracking new terrain," said Roy Williams II, owner Williams Family White Dove, who releases a team of doves with the help of his daughters, Mya, 6, and Amora, 9, during a training run on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Godfrey.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Friday night kicks off expanded hours for youth and teenagers at Wohl and Marquette recreation centers
Traemond Mack ,11, gets a little coaching from Emeric Daniels with St. Louis Violence Prevention Commission during extended hours on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Marquette Park recreation center. This was the first weekend Mayor Tishaura Jones expanded the recreation hours and programming at the Marquette and Wohl recreation centers to offer safe spaces for youth and teenagers. His mother, Danyael Mack was thankful for having a safe space to send both her daughter and son and said thinking about their safety "sends my anxiety through the roof." Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
One year since Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade
"I am wearing my Planned Parenthood blue," said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, who attends evening get-together to show support for abortion access on Thursday, June 20, 2023 at the Planned Parenthood Central West End health clinic. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City SC v Real Salt Lake
City SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki can't stop a shot by Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna for the first goal of the game during the first half on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at CityPark.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Hundreds attend St. Charles City-County Library Board meeting
"I am totally shocked by all the hate in here. Everybody has a right to be who they are," said Barb Wutsch, left, who stood up to protest to some of the opinions during the public comment portion of the St. Charles City-County Library Board meeting on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Spencer Road Branch in St. Peters. Hundreds of patrons attended the meeting to voice their opinions to the board about implementing a “neutral dress code” after conservative mom Rachel Homolak objected to seeing what she described as a man wearing makeup at the children's desk at another branch library location. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Father and family grieves son killed in shooting in Downtown West
"They took my heart," said Darryl Moore, who is grieving the death of his son Makao Moore, 17, as he is comforted by his daughter, Darriya Moore, left, and his niece, Kayla Moore, on Monday, June 19, 2023, at his home in the Vandeventer neighborhood.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Shooting near the Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Burd Avenue
A crime scene unit technician documents the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Burd Avenue on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Game 2 of St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants series
St. Louis Cardinals Willson Contreras (40) drops his bat after bashing a cooler after striking out in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Game 2 of St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants series
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) talks with pitching coach Dusty Blake (90) after being taken out of the game in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Game 2 of St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants series
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera (92) puts his jersey in his mouth after San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey (14) hit a solo-home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Game 2 of St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants series
St. Louis Cardinals fan Ashton Siegull, 11, hopes for an autograph before the start of baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Game 2 of St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants series
Cardinals right fielder Dylan Carlson can’t reach a two-RBI double by the Giants’ Michael Conforto off Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty in the first inning on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Busch Stadium.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Idyllic childhood
"I feel fast underwater," said the 10-year-old transgender daughter of Sara and Erez Haluf, as she swims with a mermaid tail on Friday, June 2, 2023, at her neighborhood pool in west St. Louis County.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Leaving their forever home
The daughters of Sara and Erez Haluf find Maryland after piecing together a United States puzzle map on Friday, June 2, 2023, at their home in west St. Louis County.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Tippy Toes
"I am going to make Oobleck," a non-Newtonian fluid, says the daughter of Sara and Erez Haluf, who is transgender, as she gets water to add to her cornstarch on Friday, June 2, 2023, at her home in west St. Louis County.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Leaving their forever home
"If we stayed, she could not play sports. And pretty soon we will be looking at hormone blockers and that's illegal. We don't have time to wait," said Sara Haluf, who holds the hand of her 10-year-old transgender daughter, as she and her husband Erez walk with their other children to the local neighborhood pool on Friday, June 2, 2023, in west St. Louis County.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Leaving their forever home
"She's just a kid. She is transgender, that should be the end of it. I have a happy kid," said Sara Haluf, who eats dinner with her husband, Erez, on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at their home in west St. Louis County. The parents, who have a 10-year-old transgender daughter, will be moving their family to Maryland in July, after the Republican-led Missouri legislature passed laws prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors and restricting sports participation.
Laurie Skrivan photos, Post-Dispatch
Public libraries have until the end of July to file paperwork showing compliance with Ashcroft's new rule on children's books
A librarian watches as Kaine Hall, 4, pages through books while relaxing in a bathtub reading nook in the juvenile area of the Ferguson Municipal Public Library on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Ferguson. His mother was at the library using a nearby computer terminal.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
MSD continues new line from Festus
Jim Buckley, project manager with SAK Construction, stands by on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, as media were given a tour of MSD's new Lower Meramec Tunnel building project, at a location 180 feet below a staging area at New Baumgartner Road in Oakville. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
Dining review: Sado
The sashimi masu, as served at Sado sushi restaurant in St. Louis' Hill neighborhood, is photographed on Friday, June 2, 2023. Sado, owned by chef Nick Bognar, is located at 5201 Shaw Ave. in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
Volunteers start Juneteenth with Castle Point cleanup
Cameron Falb, 15, a volunteer with the Incarnate Word Catholic Church's Life Teen program group, tosses a discarded bear into a bin on Friday, June 16, 2023, as they with St. Louis County police officers and public works employees clear a lot of illegally dumped trash at the corner of Count and Duchess Drives in the Castle Point neighborhood of north St. Louis County. The cleanup is the kickoff event of a five-day Juneteenth celebration highlighting Black culture and community throughout North County. Events range from community beautification to festivals and movie nights. The celebration culminates June 19 with skating, food trucks, and a bike and car show at the Dellwood Community Center. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
Juneteenth celebrated with parade in Ferguson
Members of the Distinguished Divas dance team line up before processing on Monday, June 19, in a Juneteenth parade celebration in Ferguson on at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis on W. Florissant Avenue. Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
Juneteenth celebrated with parade in Ferguson
"They're not gonna hit me. These are my police officers," said Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones on Monday, June 19, while greeting attendees of a Juneteenth parade in Ferguson on W. Florissant Avenue. Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
Juneteenth celebrated with parade in Ferguson
A Ferguson resident who declined to give his name gestures to passing firefighters on Monday, June 19, 2023, during a Juneteenth parade in Ferguson on W. Florissant Avenue. Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
Free Senegal Protest
Senegalese demonstrator Omar Sonko wears a knit headband bearing the Senegalese flag on Monday, June 5, 2023 during a march with a group of protestors through downtown St. Louis. The group he marches with was gathered to call for peace in the West African nation of Senegal after a recent criminal sentencing of the country's opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, led to deadly clashes between police and Sonko's supporters, who claim that the legal actions taken against him are politically-motivated. Photo by Arthur H. Trickett-Wile,
Arthur H. Trickett-Wile, Post-Dispatch
Chain of Rocks Bridge
Construction equipment for the new I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge over the Mississippi River is seen Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in St. Louis. The work is part of a regional plan to improve a 30-mile section of I-270 from James S. McDonnell Boulevard in Missouri to Illinois Route 157 in Illinois. Plans call for new twin bridges, with the northern structure on the same alignment as the existing I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge, and a new southern structure adjacent to it. The new bridges will provide two lanes in each direction, expandable to three, and a 10-foot shoulder from Riverview Drive in Missouri to the Chain of Rocks Canal on the Illinois side. Photo by Arthur H. Trickett-Wile,
Apartment Fire Kingsway West
Firefighter atop ladders spray water into a vacant residential structure at Norwood and Palm streets on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in the Kingsway West neighborhood of St. Louis. St. Louis Fire Deputy Chief Derrick Phillips said it took three companies to keep the blaze contained, and there were no reports of any injuries. Photo by Arthur H. Trickett-Wile,
SLC V RSL
St. Louis City SC midfielder Jared Stroud (8) lies on the field after a 3-1 defeat by Real Salt Lake on Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023 at the CityPark stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Arthur H. Trickett-Wile,
Arthur H. Trickett-Wile, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis police department recognizes responders to 2022 shooting at SLPS high school
Capt. Latricia Allen, left, embraces Officer Brian Hayes after a ceremony hosted by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday, Jun. 27, 2023, at St. Louis University High School to honor several of its officers, personnel and responding agencies for their actions during a deadly school shooting that occurred in the city last year. Hayes was among 12 officers to receive the Distinguished Service Citation for Valor, while Allen, alongside hundreds of others, was awarded a Commissioner's Letter of Commendation.
Arthur H. Trickett-Wile, Post-Dispach
St. Louis Sports Commission hosts 2023 Olympic Day
Liam Rews, 7, wipes sweat from his brow on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Washington University's Francis Field in St. Louis after a lap around the track during Olympic Day. The annual event, hosted by the St. Louis Sports Commission, included motivational speeches by Olympic athletes Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Dawn Harper-Nelson, followed by four laps around the track.
Arthur H. Trickett-Wile, Post-Dispach
National Dinosaur Day 2023
Five-year-old Gabriel Smith, of Morton, Ill., looks through the mouth of a Dilophosaurus animatronic dinosaur at the Emerson Dinoroarus exhibit at the St. Louis Zoo on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Thursday was National Dinosaur Day, and hundreds of kids flocked to the zoo to view the lifelike dinosaurs and become mini archaeologists in the Dino Dig area.
Michael Clubb
NASCAR arrives at WWT Raceway
Crew members work to unload their race cars off of haulers at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison on Friday, June 2, 2023 ahead of the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race. Photo by Michael Clubb,
Michael Clubb
Enjoy Illinois 300 Race
Pyrotechnics go off during a pace lap before the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Photo by Michael Clubb,
Michael Clubb
Enjoy Illinois 300 Race
Confetti rains on Kyle Busch and his team after winning the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Michael Clubb photos, Post-Dispatch
Des Peres Alderman meeting on recreational marijuana sales
Des Peres 2nd Ward Alderman Jim Kleinschmidt, right, reacts while responding to a resident's comment on the city attorney while discussing the sale of recreational marijuana in the city during a Des Peres Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, June 12, 2023.
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
Goodwin Family Reunion
Larry Ray, center, of Arizona, stands up and dances while family members who already had birthdays that year are celebrated during the Goodwin family reunion at the St. Louis Airport Hilton hotel on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Michael Clubb,
Michael Clubb
Goodwin Family Reunion
Vivian Streeter, 81, hugs her 4-year-old great niece, Sasha Chipman, during the Goodwin family reunion at the St. Louis Airport Hilton hotel on June 17. Streeter is one of the eight Coleman siblings who hold the Guinness World Record for highest combined age of eight living siblings at 701 years and 302 days.
Michael Clubb
Basketball at recreation center
Curtis Teague, left, 8, attempts to keep the ball away from his cousin Brycen Randle, 8, as their cousin Nikolaus Washington, 14, right, runs back to defense while playing basketball at 12th & Park Recreation Center in St. Louis on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Photo by Michael Clubb,
Michael Clubb
Water Lantern Festival at Creve Coeur Lake
Children wade in Creve Coeur Lake before the Water Lantern Festival at Creve Coeur Park in Maryland Heights on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photo by Michael Clubb,
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
Extreme Heat
“It's like an obstacle course out here”, says University of Missouri-St. Louis marketing professor Perry Drake as he maneuvers his bike to avoid a gaggle of geese at Creve Coeur Lake in Maryland Heights on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Despite warnings from the National Weather Service of 100 degree temperatures, a passing storm system cooled the area down before extreme heat could set in. Photo by Michael Clubb,
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
Cardinals, Astros at Busch
St. Louis Cardinals Paul DeJong walks the dugout after striking out to end the game and losing 10-7 to the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Cardinals, Astros at Busch
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas warms up to the delight of a Riverton School District Band member before taking on the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
‘Little Liberty' to grace Sauget skyline
"Little Liberty," a 30-foot-tall replica of the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor, lies on a Sauget lot in front of the National Building Arts Center awaiting restoration and display on Friday, June 16, 2023. The statue, donated by the Brooklyn Museum, was given to the architectural history group last month. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Babies born to hundreds of egrets, herons nesting in O'Fallon Park
Great egret nestlings spend the day under their parent in the rookery on an island in O'Fallon Park Lake in north St. Louis on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. In April, the Post-Dispatch published photos of hundreds of egrets and a few herons building nests in the park. The baby egrets have since hatched and are usually able to fly within seven weeks. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Babies born to hundreds of egrets, herons nesting in O'Fallon Park
Snowy egret nestlings look to feed from their parent in the rookery on an island in O'Fallon Park Lake in north St. Louis on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Hundreds of egrets and a few herons began building nests in early April. Once hatched the egrets are usually able to fly within seven weeks. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Cardinals swept by Giants, lose game in extra innings 8-5
Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos sits in the dugout after giving up a game-tying two-run home run to the Giant's Mike Yastrzemski in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen photos, Post-Dispatch
Protesters call for the end of fossil fuel production outside Peabody Energy
Kameron Carson, 11, of Dallas, (top, background) watches from inside of Igor Mitoraj's sculpture "Eros Bendato" in Citygarden sculpture park as Lynn Sableman of Frontenac, left, joins climate change protesters demanding the end of the use of fossil fuels on Friday, June 9, 2023, outside the offices of Peabody Energy in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Creative agency Moosylvania a top workplace
“He doesn't like it when I type,” said creative director Stephen Jackson as he works beside his dachshund Mushu at Moosylvania, a strategic and creative agency housed in an old Baptist church in Maplewood, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Final chance for highway color on the ‘Last Missouri Exit'
Motorists pass by artists William LaChance, Robert Fishbone and Sarah Giannobile as they work along the Sixth Street exit ramp from Interstate 64, also known as the last Missouri exit for eastbound drivers, on Monday, June 5, 2023. The artists use brushes and sticks, below, to mix and apply more than 80 colors in the piece conceived by LaChance and commissioned by Greater St. Louis Inc. as a downtown beautification project. “It’s such a familiar spot but still an anonymous spot,” said LaChance. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen photos, Post-Dispatch
Man killed across from City Hall
C.J., who declined to share his last name, pauses at a wreath laid in memory of his friend who was shot to death late Thursday in Poelker Park, across the street from St. Louis City Hall, on Friday, June 2, 2023. C.J. said that he arrived at the park after the shooting to see his friend dead, but the gunman in a passing car returned. “I heard his voice, his soul, say bro look up, look up,” said C.J. “If he hadn't told me that there would have been more bodies out there.” Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen
Russyl Royer youth specialist at Hogan Street Regional Youth Center
Russyl Royer displays a photo of himself taken after he was severely beaten during an escape attempt by a person being held at the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center in July of 2022. Royer, who worked as a youth specialist at Hogan Street, needed surgery to repair the damage to his face and has since left his job at Hogan Street. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson Post-Dispatch
Tour of W. E. Sears Youth Center in Poplar Bluff
Youth in custody of Missouri Division of Youth Services play softball at the W. E. Sears Youth Center in Poplar Bluff on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The facility in Poplar Bluff is lower security than the Hogan Street facility and doesn't have fences surrounding it to keep the youth from escaping. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
10 teens shot, one dead, at party in building on Washington Avenue in St. Louis
A bloody hand print can be seen on the wall of a hallway on the fifth floor of a building at 1409 Washington Avenue where 10 teens were shot, one who died, during a party in the building in downtown St. Louis on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
10 teens shot, one dead, at party in building on Washington Avenue in St. Louis
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, center, holds a press conference on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the Wohl Recreation Center in St. Louis about a shooting where 10 teens were shot, one fatally, at a party in a building on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, left, and St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy, right, also spoke at the press conference. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
Doc's Harley-Davidson in Kirkwood
Master Technician Zach Pries works on a customer's motorcycle in the repair shop at Doc's Harley-Davidson in Kirkwood on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
Protest at 2023 St. Louis PrideFest
Sassafras Flick, left, and Chris Barrett, right, with Gays Against Groomers Missouri, each use their megaphones to blare sirens at each other during a protest and counter-protest near an entrance to St. Louis PrideFest on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Gays Against Groomers Missouri were protesting St. Louis PrideFest allowing children into the event and voiced their objections to children receiving medical gender transition care. The counter-protesters believe children should have access to medical gender transition care and felt PrideFest was for everyone. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson Post-Dispatch
2023 St. Louis PrideFest
Lisa Bogart, left, has her face decorated by her son Bear Bogart, 6, while her daughter Evie Bogart, 3, watches during the St. Louis PrideFest in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The Bogarts, from Kirkwood, were at the festival because Lisa Bogart was working a booth at the festival for her employer Charles Schwab. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson Post-Dispatch
2023 St. Louis PrideFest
Krista Freed, from Granite City, cools off in a spray of water from a St. Louis fire truck as she walks around St. Louis PrideFest in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Temperatures soared into the mid-90s and dozens of people had to be treated for heat sickness at the event. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson Post-Dispatch
2023 St. Louis Pride parade downtown
Jason Fiala waves to the crowd as he marches in the US Bank entry in the St. Louis Pride parade up Market Street in downtown St. Louis on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson Post-Dispatch
Canadian wildfire smoke in St. Louis
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires obscures the St. Louis skyline as Keith Major runs sprints on the track off Compton Avenue at St. Louis University on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Major, a police officer in the city of St. Louis, is training for the World Police and Fire Games that is being held in Winnipeg, Canada from July 28-Aug. 6. Major said he was concerned about the air quality and compared training in the smoky air to training at high altitudes. Major will be competing in the 400 meter and relay races. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
Fire guts Sk8 Liborius skate park in historic north St. Louis church
Firefighters continue to put water on the smoldering ashes of Sk8 Liborius, a skate park in historic north St. Louis church, on Thursday, June 29, 2023. A four-alarm fire late Wednesday that burned through early morning hours of Thursday burned the roof off and reduced the building to a brick shell. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson Post-Dispatch
Buzz off
A bumble bee takes flight from a coneflower in the Anne O'C. Albrecht Nature Playscape in Forest Park in St. Louis on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals
Caleb Wainwright and his dad St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright walk back to the dugout after Caleb threw out a ceremonial pitch to his dad before a game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson Post-Dispatch
Up for Discussion
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.