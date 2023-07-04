I tend to notice the photos in the sports pages more than the actual stories. I just check in to see how the various teams are doing, but that's about it. If there's a good photo, I do check to see whose work it is, and I feel that I must pass on a bit of praise: In the past month or so, I've been impressed by the great shots captured by Post-Dispatch photographer Laurie Skrivan. Every time there's an impressive move from city players, Skrivan seems to be there. Excellent work.