I am so grateful for the daily newspaper thrown on my lawn each morning, filled with local stories written by newspaper reporters on the ground in St. Louis. There is no way for us to know what is going on in the state and local political arena without the Post-Dispatch.

Similarly, news about local businesses, health issues, schools, etc. would simply not be known. I cannot tell you how many times I am chatting with folks who have no idea what is happening in our city or state. They ask, "How did you know that?" and I answer that I read it in the newspaper.

So thank you very much for filling the Post-Dispatch with real stories rather than just shoving a bunch of AP stories on the front page. I appreciate the Post-Dispatch even more when I travel and see what passes for a newspaper in other cities.

Barbara Adams • Webster Groves