In response to the editorial "Blood on the putting green" (June 7): Permit me to suggest a nationwide response that the Post-Dispatch’s sportswriters should initiate.

The recent decision of the PGA to merge with LIV golf is indefensible. LIV golf is funded by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. That fund is directly tied to the Saudi royal family, specifically Mohammed bin Salman al Saud, the man who our Central Intelligence Agency holds responsible for ordering the horrific 2018 assassination and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Thus, the PGA’s decision to merge with LIV golf should be a personal affront to all journalists. In response, I propose that all journalistic coverage of men's professional golf must be loudly and publicly boycotted. This boycott campaign could be started by sports journalists at the Post-Dispatch, who could then facilitate its spread nationally via national sports journalism organizations such as the National Sports Media Association.

By taking these principled steps, our nation’s sports journalists could teach the PGA that its unprincipled decision has negative financial consequences. Indeed, would any event sponsors support any PGA event if no publicity were to be gained from their sponsorship?

It’s high time to punish the PGA financially for accepting “blood money,” with sports journalists initiating a coverage boycott, which would end only when the PGA dissolves its merger with LIV golf. It’s time for sports journalists at the Post-Dispatch to use its power and lead for principled change.

Gary Gaddis • University City