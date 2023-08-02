As St. Louis City SC has become a major sports story within our city and county, the Post-Dispatch has not adequately kept up with quality coverage of the team. I enjoy Tom Timmermann's and Ben Hochman's occasional stories, but there is no coverage of MLS at large or the world game.

City SC has global aspirations and the Post-Dispatch is missing a major opportunity to provide high-level and comprehensive coverage of our team and its place within the world game. If we claim to be a major legacy soccer city within the United States, our local news source needs to provide far better and more incisive coverage.

Not only would it fill an informational void, but increased soccer coverage would also provide a circulation opportunity for the paper, at a time when that's a mission critical job. Please devote more space and better coverage of the hottest sports story in this city.

Tim Hand • St. Louis