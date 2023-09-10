I truly enjoy the Post-Dispatch sports section. The writers are first-rate professionals. But I am canceling my subscription due to the disgustingly hypocritical far-left reportage through the rest of the paper. For example, the editorial "Once stalwarts of societal order, GOP now hampers military and law enforcement" (Sept. 6).
The reason you lose subscribers is by alienating and demonizing over half of those Missourians who don't vote Democrat. This isn't rocket science. Sorry sports guys, but I can't fund radical leftists posing as journalists.
Jeff Brown • Moberly, Mo.