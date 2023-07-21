Regarding "Senior property tax freeze dies at St. Louis County Council over revenue concerns" (July 19): I want to thank the council for rejecting this effort. I am a senior citizen and I oppose blanket property tax relief for all homeowners over 62. Why should a senior with millions in assets not pay full taxes on a multi-million-dollar home?

No one likes paying taxes, but that doesn’t mean taxes aren’t necessary. We should provide relief to those who are truly struggling to keep up with property tax hikes — but not all seniors are.

Relief should not be based on the assessed value of the house, as that can change up or down without regard to a person’s financial means. Instead, the county should create a process for appeals that is not overly onerous, and allow those who need it to get relief.

Missouri already allows seniors to request a credit for property taxes. Perhaps the limits on this program need adjusting to align with today’s costs, or maybe it needs promoting so more people know of it.

This relief should be need-based, not just due to a person’s age.

Pat Mayer • St. Louis