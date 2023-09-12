Regarding the letter to the editor from the official of the Show-Me Institute who encourages people to demand that local officials roll back real property tax rates to counter-balance increases in assessed valuations ("Don’t let local governments squeeze property-tax payers," Sept. 9): That's a good point, but remember that citizens have already been communicating with our local decision-makers.

We have been demanding quality public education for our children, provided by teachers paid according to their worth. Ditto for police, EMS and fire protection professionals who keep our neighborhoods safe. And we demand fully staffed 911 emergency telephone services to respond promptly as our crises arise.

We want clean, well-paved streets that cross reliably safe bridges. We want fully functioning sewers, timely waste removal, well-maintained parks and excellent libraries.

All these services that provide us high quality of life have been negatively impacted by high inflation; they need revenue increases just to maintain status-quo, not to mention our demands for necessary improvements.

And also remember this: The increase in assessed valuation that you complain about translates to increased net worth of property owners, which is a form of increased wealth, even if our current cash flow were to tighten.

So please, allow us this dialogue with our local officials, so we can balance our demands for high-quality public services with our ability to pay, and so we can thereby sustain and improve a high quality of life in our neighborhoods.

Richard Stevenson • Oakland