Much has been made by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Republican legislators and officeholders of protecting Missouri children through legislation regulating medical procedures, book bans and the like. Children are their No. 1 priority.

It seems strange then that the same attorney general, as well as Gov. Mike Parson and a host of Republican legislators have taken campaign donations from the manufacturers, operators and lobbyists for what some call entertainment machines and others call illegal gambling machines.

In Bailey's case, it is a campaign donations of more than $25,000 connected to the industry. A reported $650,000 has gone to legislators. Political action committee that support Parson have accepted at least $20,000 from the machine makers since 2018.

These same politicians with the agenda of protecting Missouri children as their first priority are totally silent about their support of locating gambling machines — sorry, entertainment machines — in convenience stores and elsewhere statewide. Children have ready, unfettered access to most of these machines. Is a parent there with them? Maybe, maybe not.

Missouri Republican politicians have carved out this new role of as medical and library watchdogs and moral arbitrators in the private lives of Missouri children.

So it's strange that they aren't writing, tweeting, pontificating and hopping right in to yank out these illegal gambling machines — er, entertainment machines — that children statewide can access.

Sally Sandy • Eureka