My wife and I and our two preschoolers lived in Pruitt-Igoe for three years beginning in 1955. So, the article "Pruitt-Igoe residents exposed to government testing seek compensation. ‘What about us?’" (Sept. 5) made me wonder if we were exposed to radioactive zinc cadmium sulfide during the Cold-War era military experiment. But, since we're white, probably not.

The majority of the 33 buildings in Pruitt-Igoe — the Pruitt section — were primarily intended to absorb the Black residents being displaced by urban development, principally along either side of Highway 40 between downtown and Grand Avenue. Pruitt-Igoe comprised 33 high-rise buildings that abutted Cass Avenue on the north. In the early 1950s, during construction of the last two rows of buildings next to Cass — the Igoe section — the feds dictated that public housing had to be integrated, making Igoe the first integrated public housing in St Louis.

Thanks to the dearth of white applicants, we were readily accepted by the St Louis Housing Authority for its new Igoe apartments. The only spraying we witnessed was, when moving in, having to stage our belongings along the sidewalk so they could be fumigated. The article does not specify when the radioactive spraying stopped, but my skepticism says that, if not before, it stopped when and because whites began moving into Igoe.

Jerry Young • Collinsville