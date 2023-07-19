Regarding “Missouri has decided to turn down millions in federal food aid for low-income children” (July 15): It should be known by Missouri’s current legislators, the executive branch and those who vote for them that many residents all over Missouri receive some form of assistance (mostly due to low wages) through the Missouri Department of Social Services. It’s not only the children of residents in our urban areas who are being made to suffer more by this decision. A great number of Missourians in the rural areas of the state are also being impacted by greed and fuzzy politics.