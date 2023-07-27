Regarding " St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gore touts progress rebuilding office " (July 19): I cheer the progress made by St. Louis’ new circuit attorney in stabilizing the office with new and veteran prosecutors. I noted that the recruitment and hiring comes with a 10% increase in salaries, as well as a bump up in certain hard-to-fill positions. Aiding the effort is the assistance of some federal prosecutors, staff from surrounding county prosecuting offices as well as pro bono services from local firms. This is all good and illustrates what can be accomplished when good leadership, proper resources and regional cooperation are applied.

I wonder what could be accomplished if the same effort went in to attracting and retaining public defenders? I understand that in St. Louis County, there is a two-to-four-week wait for a jailed defendant to be assigned a public defender, and I know that there are many vacancies in smaller cities throughout Missouri. After years of pleading by Missouri public defenders, the state Legislature increased funding that allowed several dozen attorneys to be hired, but the unacceptable wait for a public defender in St. Louis County and the vacancies throughout the state say more is needed to make sure the other side of justice is also served.