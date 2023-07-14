As one who has served as a school board member and as a state representative there was one basic factor which seems should be understood by anyone elected to office: No matter who you are, whatever you say or do can (pretty much) become public information. ( “Editorial: Mayoral tone matters, even behind the scenes. Jones should make some apologies .” July 11.)

It doesn’t matter if it was a private conversion, note, text or whatever. Sometimes it can be as simple as one person chatting with another saying something like, Well you know this person thinks this about that. It may seem like nothing, but who knows how others interpret the information they encounter? Public life is public life and those in public life choose it.