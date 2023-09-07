We all benefit from wetlands and should do more to protect them. Recently the EPA published new regulations that take legal protection away from well over half of all wetlands nationwide. This was done to comply with the recent U.S. Supreme Court Sackett v. EPA ruling in which the court’s majority rolled back protection to only wetlands that are physically touching creeks and rivers.

Flooding is the deadliest natural disaster in Missouri and nationwide. Wetlands lessen the severity of floods by absorbing storm water and then slowly releasing it. This lowers peak flood flows which saves lives and decreases the enormous recovery costs that we all share as taxpayers.

Wetlands are nature’s kidneys because they improve water quality by absorbing and processing nutrients, chemicals, and pathogens. They are also one of the most biodiverse and productive habitats in the world. In fact, half of all bird species in North America use wetlands for nesting or feeding. This ecological abundance has led to countless cherished memories birdwatching with family, duck hunting with your best friend, or teaching your child how to fish in wetlands.

If you are in favor of flood control, clean drinking water, spectacular nature viewing, and good hunting and fishing, then please join me in supporting wetlands and encouraging our legislators to increase federal, state, and local protections for wetlands. Unfortunately, roughly 90% of Missouri’s wetlands have already been lost, so what remains becomes that much more precious.

Shane Staten • Kirkwood, Senior Professional Wetland Scientist