With age comes wisdom. That's not true for everyone, of course, but at the age of 80, President Joe Biden is at the top of his game. He's had years of experience working with both parties. He's had a very successful first term of getting things done for the American people. He is respected by our allies. Has he fallen a few times, yes, but so do all people at any age.
Does he misspeak on occasion? Yes, but he's done that since his twenties.
It would be great if the media would stop talking about President Biden's age and remember that age is just a number.
Radine Robbins • St. Louis