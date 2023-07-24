I can understand how a school board would like to leave their own mark and not be bound by the opinions of the administrations prior to them. And I can see the point of view that a resolution without action is just empty words and does nothing to address a problem.

Listening to the stories of students, parents and teachers of minority descent, it does sound like there is a problem, though. Targeted bullying and discrimination of minorities is happening within our schools.

There is a mentality within some circles that says focusing on race is causing racism, and that we should all ignore someone's race and judge them by the content of their character. In an ideal world, sure, you can think that way, and you personally aren't harming anyone. But when some people actually are viewing other races negatively and acting upon those feelings, policymakers allow this practice to continue by taking the colorblind approach. And when students see that this behavior is tolerated, some will learn and repeat it, sometimes not even realizing the effect it is causing on their classmates.

Racism is the cause of racism. Shining a light on it doesn't cause the problem, it helps identify it, and allows the opportunity for learning and growth for those perpetrating, experiencing or observing it. A replacement policy or resolution is needed as soon as possible for our children's sakes.

Daniel Myers • St. Charles